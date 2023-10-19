Lottery

Jackpot! $18 million Superlotto Plus ticket sold in Northern California

Winning ticket sold in West Sacramento, according to the California Lottery

By Stephen Ellison

A Superlotto Plus jackpot ticket worth $18 million was sold in Northern California, according to the California Lottery.

A ticket matching all six numbers in Wednesday's draw was sold at Southport Mart, 3360 Jefferson Blvd. in West Sacramento, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers in Wednesday's Superlotto Plus draw were 12-16-29-31-44 and the Mega number 20.

The business that sold the jackpot ticket is eligible for a bonus, according to California Lottery rules.

The win brings the next Superlotto Plus jackpot back down to an estimated $7 million for Saturday's draw.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions pot is up to an estimated $91 million for Friday night's draw and the Powerball pot sits at an estimated $70 million for Saturday night's draw.

