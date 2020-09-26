El Cajon

Two El Cajon Churches Vandalized with Swastika Images: SDSO

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two El Cajon churches were vandalized overnight with images of swastikas and other graffiti.

Saint Peters Chaldean Catholic Cathedral, 1627 Jamacha Way, was vandalized with spray-painted images of swastikas and political images, said Sgt. Michael Hettinger of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies from the Rancho San Diego Station were alerted to the vandalism Saturday morning.

California

News from across California

Santa Barbara 5 mins ago

Search Underway After Small Plane Crashes Off Santa Barbara Coast

economic inequality 4 hours ago

Coronavirus Forcing Society to Look At Economic Inequality Among Minorities

Deputies were later alerted to another act of vandalism, which occurred overnight at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 1101 South Mollison Ave., Hettinger said. The vandalism also included spray-painted swastika images on an exterior wall of the church.

Both incidents were under investigation by detectives. No suspects have been identified.

This article tagged under:

El CajonChurchvandalism
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us