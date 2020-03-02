What Families Can Do To Protect Themselves From Coronavirus

There are many suggestions circling on social media on what to stock up on in anticipation of a serious Coronavirus outbreak. One viral article suggested stocking up on masks, latex gloves, zinc lozenges, and hand sanitizer.
NBC 7 spoke to Dr. Abby Olulade, a family physician with Sharp Reed-Stealy Medical Centers about this list, and she says not everything is necessary.
As redundant as it may sound, Olulade says washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is the most effective way to fight the spread of viruses.
Hand sanitizers should have an alcohol content of at least 60 percent, she said, and they should only be used if water and soap are not available.
The CDC and the World Health Organization have said masks are not needed or even effective in preventing the virus from entering the mouth or nasal cavity.
Despite these recommendations, masks at local drug stores are sold out. Dr. Olulade says masks could end up putting people at greater risk.
California
News from across California
Latex gloves are not only unpractical, but they are not necessary if you are diligent about washing your hands.
One common over-the-counter item that could help if you start to feel sick is zinc lozenges. Dr. Olulade told NBC 7 that zinc can improve your immune system and help you fight a virus.
Families concerned about their little ones catching the virus can also rest easy. Dr. Olulade said children are at low risk of getting the Coronavirus.
If your child does get the virus, they will likely have mild symptoms. In fact, according to Olulade, 80 percent of people who get the virus have mild symptoms.