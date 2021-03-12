SDPD

Woman Takes Joyride Down Sports Arena Blvd in Stolen Forklift

Traffic stopped in San Diego's Midway District on Friday as police followed woman driving a stolen forklift on city streets

By Rafael Avitabile

A woman stole a forklift from a Midway District business Friday morning and drove it down Sports Arena Boulevard, nearly causing a traffic accident, according to police.

An officer on patrol spotted the forklift turning onto Sports Arena Boulevard near East Drive at around 10:30 a.m., according to SDPD Officer Darius Jamsetjee.

Instagram user @a_gipson was shocked when he saw the forklift driver bend through an intersection with two SDPD cruisers, with lights and sirens blaring, following closely behind.

Officer Jamsetjee said the driver, a 39-year-old transient woman, turned off of Sports Arena Boulevard into a nearby parking lot and stalled before she was taken into custody.

The was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and misappropriation of stolen property, according to Jamsetjee.

