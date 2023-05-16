Brush Fire Burns Nearly 130 Acres Near Mecca in Riverside County

A fire that burned nearly 130 acres of brush in Riverside County was about 30-percent contained.

The fire began at about noon Monday in Mecca near Avenue 66 and Highway 86 Expressway. The fire threatened power lines in the area and grew to about 50 acres by 3 p.m.

Strong winds pushed the fire to more than 100 acres by Monday evening.

Avenue 66 between Highway 86 and Fillmore Street remained closed.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

No evacuations were ordered and no injuries were reported in the desert community north of the Salton Sea.