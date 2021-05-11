A brush fire closed lanes on the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass Tuesday afternoon between Southern California and Las Vegas.
The Blue Fire was burning near Cleghorn Road in the pass between the San Bernardino Mountains and the San Gabriel Mountains.
Two lanes on the northbound 15 Freeway were closed as firefighters attacked the fire, estimated at about 10 acres. Caltrans reported significant delays at midday.
No structures are threatened. No injuries have been reported.