Map: See Where Wildfires Are Burning in California

The map below shows where California's wildfires are burning (updated daily).

The red fire symbols classify the fire by acres. The symbol increases in size as the fire increases in coverage.

The polygons show current perimeters.

The map legend also shows Hazardous Wildfire Conditions: Red Flag Warning and Fire Weather Watch.

2020 Wildfires as of 7/7/20 (stats provided by CalFire)

28,850 est. Acres Burned

4,112 Incidents

0 Fatalities

5 Structures damaged or destroyed

2020 Fire Season Outlook

This year's fire season has already seen above normal activity. A dry winter, followed by a hot spring create a grim outlook, according to the The National Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook issued July 1.

July - September: Above normal temperatures along with drought conditions expected to lead to an expansion of wildfires across Northern California.

October: Above normal fire conditions forecasted in parts of Southern and Northern California. This is due to dry and hot conditions combined with Santa Ana winds. A La Niña is expected to develop leading to dry conditions.

Here are some wildfire evacuation tips to follow during the current COVID-19 pandemic.