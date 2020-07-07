Map: See Where Wildfires Are Burning in California

Take a look at where California's wildfires are burning

The map below shows where California's wildfires are burning (updated daily).

  • The red fire symbols classify the fire by acres. The symbol increases in size as the fire increases in coverage.
  • The polygons show current perimeters.
  • The map legend also shows Hazardous Wildfire Conditions: Red Flag Warning and Fire Weather Watch.

2020 Wildfires as of 7/7/20 (stats provided by CalFire)

  • 28,850 est. Acres Burned
  • 4,112 Incidents
  • 0 Fatalities
  • 5 Structures damaged or destroyed

2020 Fire Season Outlook

This year's fire season has already seen above normal activity. A dry winter, followed by a hot spring create a grim outlook, according to the The National Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook issued July 1.

July - September: Above normal temperatures along with drought conditions expected to lead to an expansion of wildfires across Northern California.

October: Above normal fire conditions forecasted in parts of Southern and Northern California. This is due to dry and hot conditions combined with Santa Ana winds. A La Niña is expected to develop leading to dry conditions.

Credit: https://www.predictiveservices.nifc.gov/outlooks/monthly_seasonal_outlook.pdf

Here are some wildfire evacuation tips to follow during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

