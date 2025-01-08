Wildfires

Eaton Fire spreads to businesses along Altadena's Lake Avenue

Several business have gone up in flames along the busy street as the Eaton fire spreads southeast.

By Benjamin Papp

NBC Universal, Inc.

Flames from the Eaton fire have spread to the popular Lake Avenue in Altadena where several businesses have burned.

At approximately 12 p.m. Wednesday, social services organization Giant Steps, Theosophical Books & Library, and a Bank of America near the corner of Marcheta Street appeared to have burned in the fire that started Tuesday night and spread to more than 10, 600 acres northeast of Los Angeles.

Live updates: Wildfires fanned by windstorm destroy neighborhoods in LA County

Why did the Palisades fire spread so quickly? NBC's climate reporter explains

Other nearby business include Statewide Commercial Insurance Brokers, SCNC Leadership Academy, Steve's Pet's Store, Alta Wellness, and Lindsey's Liquors. It's unclear if those stores have been affected.

According to NBCLA reporter Alex Rosier, smoke and flames can be seen to the north and south ends of the block, likely indicating more structures may be on fire.

The Eaton Fire near the foothill community of Altadena prompted evacuation orders in the San Gabriel Valley. It was one of four major fires burning Wednesday in Los Angeles County.

NewsChopper 4 captured aerial images of the massive Palisades Fire Wednesday.

