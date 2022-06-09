Firefighters Share Grim Wildfire Outlook for LA County

Southern California firefighters shared their outlook on the months ahead as the drought-stricken region enters summer with hillsides covered in dry brush.

The 2022 fire season outlook news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. It will include members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Fuel moisture levels are well below historic averages in parts of Southern California, meaning vegetation is drying out more quickly this year. Dry vegetation is one significant factor in the spread of wildfires.

The state is coming of one of its driest late winters on record, leaving hillsides covered in dry brush. Factor in the region's notorious Santa Ana winds in the fall, and the situation in the months to come appears dire.

California continues to face longer wildfire seasons as a direct result of climate change, according to CAL FIRE.

"Extended dryness originating from January is expected to continue into the spring with little precipitation, leaving most of the state in moderate to extreme drought conditions prior to summer," the state's firefighting agency said in a 2022 fire season outlook. "These continued dry conditions, with above normal temperatures through spring, will leave fuel moisture levels lower than normal, increasing the potential for wildland fire activity."

Several damaging fires have already burned this season in Southern California, including the Coastal Fire in the Orange County community of Laguna Woods. The fire started in a costal canyon, quickly burned uphill and tore through a neighborhood, destroying 20 homes and damaging others.

Firefighters at the Wednesday news conference stressed the importance of brush clearance, which creates space for firefighters to defend homes from flames.

"We will provide the offense, you will provide the defense," said LAFD Capt. Erik Scott.