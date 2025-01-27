Wildfires

California Wildfires

Map: See containment updates for 3 wildfires in LA County after weekend rain

A weekend storm brought the first significant rain of the season to LA.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Containment neared 100 percent over the weekend for three major wildfires in Los Angeles County.

Weekend rain helped firefighters gain ground on the deadly Palisades and Eaton fires, which started Jan. 7 in a Santa Ana windstorm and destroyed entire neighborhoods. In northern LA County, cooler conditions aided the fight against the Hughes Fire.

See below for updates on the three fires.

  • Palisades Fire: Containment of the 23,400-acre fire on the LA County coast was at 94 percent.
  • Eaton Fire: The 14,000-acre fire in the Altadena area was 98-percent contained.
  • Hughes Fire: The fire that started Jan. 22 in the Castaic area was at 10,400 acres with containment at 95 percent.
