High winds prompt red flag warning in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties

What to Know A red flag warning will be in effect through Wednesday afternoon for parts of LA and Ventura counties.

The fire weather warning comes as crew try to contain the Franklin Fire in Malibu.

Humidity levels are anticipated to fall to between 10% to 20%.

Expected high winds are placing Los Angeles and Ventura counties under an upcoming red flag warning beginning Tuesday afternoon.

According to NBCLA meteorologist Belen De Leon, high wind speeds upwards of 60 mph are expected to blow through the Los Angeles and Ventura mountains, exacerbating fire conditions and temperatures. Those winds are expected to peak Tuesday evening and over into Wednesday morning – and are not expected to fully back off until early Thursday morning, said De Leon.

A red flag fire weather warning will be in effect, starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The warning is expected to expire at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

De Leon also added that the winds compress air as they dive from the top of mountains down into the valley, causing temperatures to warm.

Typical highs throughout late December top-out within the 60s. Temperatures this week, however, are projected to sit closer to the mid- to high-70s.

Humidity levels are also anticipated to fall to between 10% to 20%, creating critical fire conditions helping prompt the red flag warning.

Fire crews in Malibu have been bracing for the anticipated uptick in winds as they work to contain the now week-old Franklin Fire. As of Tuesday morning more than 4,000 acres have been burned at 63% containment.

Caltrans also announced Topanga Canyon Boulevard will be closed between Mulholland Drive and Pacific Coast Highway beginning at 3 p.m. Residents and local business traffic will be allowed access. The road will be closed until the warning is lifted.