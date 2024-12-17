Students relocate to another Malibu school after damage from Franklin Fire

The Franklin Fire is now 63% contained and all evacuation warnings and orders have now been lifted.

Many in Malibu are now back home and school is back in session, but one elementary school is being relocated due to the damage on their campus.

Children who go to Webster Elementary will be relocated here to Malibu Elementary starting today.

The district superintendent said in a social media post that the Webster Elementary staff will be greeting their students today at Malibu Elementary.

He said he is grateful to the school for their willingness to share their space.

The district says Webster will need repairs and it’s not safe for kids or teachers to be there as clean up from the Franklin Fire continues.

There is significant smoke damage – inside and outside and officials said that they need a professional restoration company to come in.

Another priority is checking all of the filters, heating, air conditioning, and ventilation systems and changing all the filters.

There is also fire damage to a few bungalows on campus that will take longer to fix.

It will be about a seven-mile drive from their normal drive for Webster families heading to Malibu elementary.

Although the district said they expect a lot of Webster families to relocate to Malibu Elementary today, families can opt out of school this week – and get an excused absence.

The hope is for Webster Elementary to be back up and running on January sixth after the district’s two-week winter break.