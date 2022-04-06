Map: See Where Wildfires Are Burning in California

California is entering the hot and dry months of summer with most of the state in moderate to extreme drought.

Dry conditions and above-normal temperatures in spring will leave brush moisture levels lower than normal. That means wildfires will have the potential to spread quickly once they start in hot and windy conditions.

The map below shows where California's wildfires are burning (updated daily). Use the layover tool to the right to toggle between displays, including fire perimeters.

The red fire symbols classify the fire by acres. The symbol increases in size as the fire increases in coverage.

The polygons show current perimeters.

The map legend also shows Hazardous Wildfire Conditions: Red Flag Warning and Fire Weather Watch.

California is in its third straight dry year. The U.S. Drought Monitor report at the end of March showed all of California in some category of drought. More than 40 percent of the state was in extreme drought, the second-most severe category. That includes portions of southeast, northwest and Central California.

At the start of April, 925 wildfires were reported since the start of the year, according to CAL FIRE. That figure was 934 at that point last year.

More than 6,000 acres burned in California from the start of the year to April 1, compared to just 3,287 acres during the same period last year.