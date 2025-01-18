Three confirmed cases of norovirus at fire evacuation shelter

Three people at the American Red Cross’ Pasadena Evacuation Shelter have tested positive for norovirus, according to the Pasadena Public Health Department.

There are an additional 25 people at the shelter who have acute gastrointestinal illness.

“The spread of illness in congregate living situations, including shelters, is unfortunately common given the close quarters and communal spaces,'' the Pasadena Public Health Department wrote in a statement.

According to the Center for Disease Control, norovirus causes diarrhea and vomiting. It is contagious and symptoms also include stomach pain, fever, headache and body aches.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

An individual will usually experience symptoms between 12 and 48 hours after exposure. Illness typically lasts for one to three days but people can still be contagious after their symptoms have subsided.

Those experiencing symptoms at the shelter are being told to isolate immediately. People are being asked to wash their hands regularly.