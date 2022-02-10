Brush Fire Forces Evacuations in Laguna Beach Area

Firefighters responded early Thursday to a brush fire in the Laguna Beach area.

The fire was reported around 4 a.m.

Evacuations are underway in the Emerald Bay area, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Details about how many people are being evacuated were not immediately available.

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available

Strong Santa Ana winds, notorious for fanning brush fire flames, are in the Thursday forecast. A high wind warning was issued for parts of Southern California, including coastal Orange County.