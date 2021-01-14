Brush Fire Evacuation Orders Lifted in Thousand Oaks

Evacuation orders for about 80 homes were lifted overnight as firefighters worked to contain a brush fire in Thousand Oaks.

The Erbes Fire started at about 5 p.m. near Erbes Road and Westland Avenue. The wind-driven fire came dangerously close to homes, but all evacuation orders in the Thousand Oaks neighborhood have been lifted.

The Erbes Fire burned approximately 250 acres. Fire crews attacked the blaze from the air and on the ground.

Firefighters eventually got a handle on the flames and it appears forward progress on the fire was stopped.

No injuries were reported and no homes or buildings were destroyed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.