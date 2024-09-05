Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles. Here is the latest on fires now, including breaking developments, public safety information, maps, video and longterm outlooks.
Riverside

Two teens arrested for starting Hawarden Fire in Riverside

Overall, three teenagers were identified to be responsible for causing the devastating brush fire.

By Helen Jeong

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two teenagers were arrested for igniting the Hawarden Fire that destroyed several homes in the city of Riverside in July, officials confirmed Thursday.

Another juvenile is facing “serious charges” in connection with the fire, Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

"The fire was caused by the illegal use of fireworks," Dawson confirmed, adding all fireworks are illegal in the city of Riverside.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators said video footage showed the suspects running away in a silver pickup truck as soon as the fireworks went off.

The fire, which scorched over 600 acres, response cost the city at least $1.5 million while the damages to the homes are estimated to be about $28 million.

Wildfires Jul 23

Fireworks caused Hawarden Fire in Riverside, officials say

California Wildfires Jul 22

‘This is where our children grew up.' Riverside neighbors shaken up as Hawarden Fire destroys homes

This article tagged under:

RiversideWildfires
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us