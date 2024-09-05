Two teens arrested for starting Hawarden Fire in Riverside

Two teenagers were arrested for igniting the Hawarden Fire that destroyed several homes in the city of Riverside in July, officials confirmed Thursday.

Another juvenile is facing “serious charges” in connection with the fire, Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said.

"The fire was caused by the illegal use of fireworks," Dawson confirmed, adding all fireworks are illegal in the city of Riverside.

Investigators said video footage showed the suspects running away in a silver pickup truck as soon as the fireworks went off.

The fire, which scorched over 600 acres, response cost the city at least $1.5 million while the damages to the homes are estimated to be about $28 million.