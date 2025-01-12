Map: See where Los Angeles wildfires smoke is affecting air quality

A wildfire smoke advisory remains in effect this weekend for most of Southern California due to wildfires in Los Angeles County.

The advisory extends from northern Los Angeles County south into Orange County and the Inland Empire to the east.

“This stuff you do not want to inhale,” said NBC4 meteorologist Stepahnie Olmo. “This smoke has been shifting around, but it’s primary with the north-northeasterly wind it continues to press its way to the southwest.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Most of the smoke is drifting from the 23,600-acre Palisades Fire on the Los Angeles County coast and the 14,100-acre Eaton Fire northeast of Los Angeles. Other smaller fires have contributed to smoke than can be seen for miles around Southern California.

Even in areas far from fires or areas not covered by a smoke advisory, if you can smell smoke or see ash from a wildfire, it's best to limit outdoor activities, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

The smoke forecast shows smoke continuing to drift to the south through Sunday due to an offshore wind.

Tips for dealing with poor air quality::