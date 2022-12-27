Car Crash Leaves 4 People Injured in Hermosa Beach

Four people were injured this morning when a red Jeep and white Dodge pickup collided in Hermosa Beach.

The crash was reported about 12:40 a.m. at Valley Drive and Second Street, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford.



All four of the victims were in the Jeep. Among them, the driver had to be rescued out of the car by first responders.

Paramedics took four patients to hospitals, Stafford said. He did not

know their conditions.



The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police believe speed may have been a factor. Southbound Valley Drive was temporarily shut down from Herondo Street

to Second Street for the investigation and clean-up.

