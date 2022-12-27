car crash

Car Crash Leaves 4 People Injured in Hermosa Beach

Investigators are trying to determine whether speed was the factor behind the crash.

Four people were injured this morning when a red Jeep and white Dodge pickup collided in Hermosa Beach.

The crash was reported about 12:40 a.m. at Valley Drive and Second Street, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford.

All four of the victims were in the Jeep. Among them, the driver had to be rescued out of the car by first responders.

Paramedics took four patients to hospitals, Stafford said. He did not
know their conditions.


The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police believe speed may have been a factor. Southbound Valley Drive was temporarily shut down from Herondo Street
to Second Street for the investigation and clean-up.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

car crashHermosa Beach
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us