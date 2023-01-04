Car Pushed Onto Edge of Embankment in Crash in City of Industry

A car with two women aboard was pushed onto the edge of the wash in the City of Industry amid a car crash Wednesday.

The report initially came in as a water rescue at 12:09 p.m., LA County Fire said.

The crash was reported at South Nogales and Arenth Avenue in the City of Industry.

The force of the crash pushed the silver sedan onto the edge of the embankment.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

A woman identifying herself as the mother of the driver said it is her daughter's 18th birthday. She said everyone appears to be OK.

The mother said her daughter was traveling straight, when a truck turned left, and T-boned the Nissan sedan.