If You're Struggling to Pay Your Natural Gas Bill, Some Programs May Help 

Seeking relief from high natural gas bills?
You have options.
Shockingly high natural gas prices have dropped in recent weeks, but prices in the western region remain higher than last year. Many customers are still feeling the sting as days of cold weather approach in Southern California.
Here are some tips to help save money.
- For starters, you can track your natural gas consumption through Bill Tracker Alerts.
- You may be eligible for the Level Pay Plan, which averages your annual natural gas use and cost over 12 months.
- If you're a lower income customer, you may qualify to save 20 percent on you bills through the CARE program.
- You may also qualify for professional home improvements, at no cost to you.
- If you're behind on your bills, you may qualify to have you past due balance forgiven through the Arrearage Management Plan.