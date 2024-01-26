Tesla recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles because software glitch can cause backup camera to go dark

Tesla is recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the backup camera may not function while the car is in reverse.

The recall covers certain Models Y, S and X from the 2023 model year. All are equipped with “Full Self-Driving” computer 4.0 and run software version 2023.44.30 through 2023.44.30.6 or 2023.44.100.

The company says in documents posted by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that software instability may prevent the camera image from showing images while the Teslas are in reverse. The safety agency says that can increase the risk of a crash.

Documents say the problem has been fixed with an online software update. Owners will be notified by letter starting March 22.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Tesla said in documents that it is not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths related to the issue.

Tesla began getting complaints about the problem in late December and decided to do a recall on Jan. 12, documents say. As of Jan. 22, the company had 81 warranty claims potentially related to the problem.

Teslas cannot drive themselves despite having a “Full Self-Driving” system, and human drivers have to be ready to intervene at all times.