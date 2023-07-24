Recalls

Rocks in cookies? ‘Potential foreign material' causes Trader Joe's to recall two snacks

The recalled cookies have been removed and destroyed, Trader Joe's says

By Jessie Nguyen

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's is urging consumers to steer clear of two types of cookies after the grocery store chain issued a product recall for a "Potential Foreign Material" on Friday.

"Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies," with "sell by" dates of Oct.19 through 21, and "Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies," with "sell by" dates of Oct. 17 through 21, are being recalled over concerns of rocks contamination, according to a release.

The recall was initiated after the grocery chain's supplier alerted Trader Joe's of cookie products that "may contain rocks." Trader Joe's said the affected product had been removed from sale and destroyed accordingly.

"If you purchased or received any donations of Almond Windmill Cookies and/or Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, please do not eat them," Trader Joe's said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Customers can return the tainted cookies to any of the Trader Joe's stores for a full refund, the company said.

This article tagged under:

Recallstrader joe's
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us