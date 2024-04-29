Security guard hospitalized after being shot at Encino $12 million home

A security guard is in the hospital Monday morning after he was shot outside a home in the Amestoy Estates area of Encino.

The shooting occurred at 2:25 a.m. at 17528 Jayden Lane, according to Officer A. Delatorre at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

The security guard heard gunshots and realized he was wounded, Delatorre said.

Paramedics took the 37-year-old man to a hospital in unknown condition, he said.

The suspects who ran away were described as three males, Delatorre said.

The house is listed for sale for $11,995,000 and according to Zillow it has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, gated, hedged and is "equipped with a state-of-the-art security system."