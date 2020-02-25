coronavirus

Riverside County Resident Evacuated From Cruise Ship Tests Positive for Coronavirus

By City News Service

NBC News

The Diamond Princess cruise ship, where some coronavirus patients have been evacuated to Travis AFB in Fairfield.

What to Know

  • The coronavirus, known as COVID-19, originated in China.
  • The illness has killed more than 2,600 people, the vast majority of them in China. More than 80,000 cases have been reported.
  • Health officials said the person "is expected to fully recover.''

A Riverside County resident who was evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan has tested positive for the coronavirus and is being treated in Northern California, county health officials said Tuesday.

The patient was not identified. Health officials said the person "is expected to fully recover.''

Cameron Kaiser, the county's public health officer, said the person is being closely monitored and there are no indications of any local exposures in Riverside County. There are no confirmed cases of the virus in Riverside County.

The coronavirus, known as COVID-19, originated in China. The illness has killed more than 2,600 people, the vast majority of them in China. More than 80,000 cases have been reported.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

coronavirusRiverside County
