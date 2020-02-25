Riverside County Resident Evacuated From Cruise Ship Tests Positive for Coronavirus

What to Know The coronavirus, known as COVID-19, originated in China.

The illness has killed more than 2,600 people, the vast majority of them in China. More than 80,000 cases have been reported.

A Riverside County resident who was evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan has tested positive for the coronavirus and is being treated in Northern California, county health officials said Tuesday.

The patient was not identified. Health officials said the person "is expected to fully recover.''

Cameron Kaiser, the county's public health officer, said the person is being closely monitored and there are no indications of any local exposures in Riverside County. There are no confirmed cases of the virus in Riverside County.

