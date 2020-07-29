153 People Among UCLA Campus Community Positive With COVID-19, University Says

As of Wednesday, 153 people among the UCLA campus community had reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 to the university, the Westwood-based institution of higher learning said in a statement.

"Consistent with the protocols for infectious disease response, anyone identified within our campus community as being at risk of exposure from these individuals will be notified if they need to be isolated or tested," the school said in a statement.

According to the university, information on previously confirmed campus cases was as follows:

July 29: Three staff members; one has not worked on campus since March 20, one since July 17 and the other since July 23.

July 28: A student who lives in off-campus, non–university-owned housing and has not been on campus since July 19.

July 25: Two staff members; one has not worked on campus since May 18, the other since July 21.



Three students who live in off-campus, non–university-owned housing; two have not been on campus since June 30 and one since July 17.



Three students who live in off-campus, non–university-owned housing; two have not been on campus since June 30 and one since July 17. July 24: Two students. One lives in off-campus, university-owned housing and has not been on campus since July 21. One lives in on-campus housing and has been self-isolating since July 15.

July 23: Three students who live in off-campus, non–university-owned housing; one has not been on campus since March 14, one since March 23 and one since June 26.

July 22: A staff member who has not worked on campus since July 17.



Three students who live in off-campus, non–university-owned housing; one has not been on campus since March 15, once since April 20 and one since July 13.

The university pointed to the increased availability of testing for COVID-19 to help reveal more cases on campus and in local communities. The school urged people to keep distance from others, wear a mask and wash hands regularly.