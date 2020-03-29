Coachella

Coachella Enacts Eviction Moratorium

Under the ordinance, landlords will not be allowed to charge late fees for any delayed payments.

By City News Service

Vector illustration of the Coachella City Limits green road sign

" data-ellipsis="false">

Commercial and residential tenants in Coachella unable to make rent due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic will be protected from evictions through May 31.

The Coachella City Council voted on Friday to enact an eviction moratorium, which went into effect immediately.

Once the moratorium sunsets, tenants will have a six-month grace period to pay any back rent.

News

Top news of the day

gas 31 mins ago

Southland Gas Prices At Lowest Amount Since December 2017

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Two More Deputies and an Inmate in Riverside County Test Positive for COVID-19

Under the ordinance, landlords will not be allowed to charge late fees for any delayed payments.

"We understand this is a difficult time for all of us, with a lot of uncertainty," Coachella Mayor Steve Hernandez said in a statement. "With many residents losing their jobs, we are trying to help people maintain the basic necessities; access to fresh water and a place to stay."

Additionally, the Coachella Valley Water District suspended water
shutoffs and the collection of fees.

Also on Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a statewide moratorium on
eviction orders for renters affected by COVID-19 through May 31.

This article tagged under:

Coachellacoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us