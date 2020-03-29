Coachella Enacts Eviction Moratorium

Commercial and residential tenants in Coachella unable to make rent due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic will be protected from evictions through May 31.

The Coachella City Council voted on Friday to enact an eviction moratorium, which went into effect immediately.

Once the moratorium sunsets, tenants will have a six-month grace period to pay any back rent.

Under the ordinance, landlords will not be allowed to charge late fees for any delayed payments.

"We understand this is a difficult time for all of us, with a lot of uncertainty," Coachella Mayor Steve Hernandez said in a statement. "With many residents losing their jobs, we are trying to help people maintain the basic necessities; access to fresh water and a place to stay."

Additionally, the Coachella Valley Water District suspended water

shutoffs and the collection of fees.

Also on Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a statewide moratorium on

eviction orders for renters affected by COVID-19 through May 31.