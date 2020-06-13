Coronavirus Cases Edge Higher in Riverside County; Outbreak at Blythe Prison

Another 250 cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Riverside County on Friday, bringing the total to 10,490, while the number of virus-related deaths also edged up, including the first confirmed fatality from COVID-19 complications at the state prison in Blythe, officials said.

According to the Riverside University Health System, the roughly 2% increase in documented infections in a 24-hour period was partly attributable to a surge in cases at Chuckawalla Valley State Prison, where 991 male inmates have been diagnosed.

One died within the past 24 hours, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials said Friday. His name was not disclosed, and there was no mention of whether he had underlying medical problems.

The Blythe outbreak is the largest in the state correctional system. Only a surge in infections at Avenal State Prison in central California comes close, at 662, corrections officials said. There are now 15 inmate deaths associated with COVID-19 statewide, including 13 at the California Institution for Men in San Bernardino County.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths countywide is 383, compared to 377 Thursday and 355 a week ago, according to RUHS. The number of virus-related hospitalizations is 238. The figure has not exceeded 250 since the beginning of May.

The hospitalization tally includes residents from neighboring counties being treated in Riverside County, which received upwards of 100 patients from Imperial County beginning in the last two weeks of May.

A total of 5,896 people have recovered from the virus, among those medically diagnosed, according to RUHS. The county and state have tested 148,126 residents, about 5% of the population countywide, figures show.

Meanwhile, the county has moved into the first half of stage 3 under the state's four-stage public health de-regulation plan, permitting more private sector interests to go back into operation following Gov. Gavin Newsom's March 19 shutdowns for COVID-19 mitigation.

Motels, gyms, bars, museums, theaters and wineries are among the entities that have been given the greenlight to resume business, under public health guidelines that encourage social distancing, caps on the size of gatherings and repetitive sanitation of spaces.

"We have long looked forward to reopening more Riverside County businesses, which provide valuable goods, services and jobs vital to the fabric of our economy," county Supervisor Karen Spiegel said earlier this week.

"It's very important that while visiting these businesses, all residents continue to do their part to slow the spread of the disease by wearing face coverings and maintaining six feet from others."

Personal care businesses, including nail salons, as well as sporting venues and libraries, are still prohibited from resuming operation. However, day camps for children were among the facilities given the approval to reopen.