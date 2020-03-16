‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kristofer Hivju Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The 'Game of Thrones' star took to social media on Monday afternoon to share the news with his 3.7 million followers.

"Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus," he began his detailed post, alongside a selfie with his wife, Gry Molvær Hivju. "My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes."

He reassured his fans that he is still in "good health" despite his diagnosis.

"We are in good health," he shared. "I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading."

Before signing off, Kristofer shared important information with his followers, especially on how they can stay up-to-date with the latest COVID-19 developments.

"Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website," he explained. "And follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions."

Sadly, the 'Game of Thrones' actor isn't the only Hollywood star to be affected by Coronavirus. Earlier today, Idris Elba announced that he tested positive.

"This morning I tested positive for COVID-19," he shared on social media. "I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing No panic."

"Look, this is serious, you know? Now's the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who aren't showing symptoms and that can easily spread it," he said in his video message. "So now's a real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands, keeping your distance okay? We've told our families, they're very supportive."

Moreover, both Hivju and Elba's posts come a few hours after 'Quantum of Solace' actress Olga Kurylenko revealed that she had tested positive for Coronavirus.

And last week, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson notified their fans that they both tested positive for COVID-19. The two have since left Australian hospital for home quarantine.

Many of these celebs have reassured their fans they are taking the proper precautions and being monitored by medical staff.