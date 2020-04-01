coronavirus

LA Mayor Advises Use of Face Coverings, Allows Restaurants to Sell Groceries

By Staff Reports

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told Angelenos Wednesday to wear masks and face coverings and also said he would allow restaurants to add grocery items to their menus, as the coronavirus pandemic changes the city.

The mayor also said they non-essential businesses operating would face criminal misdemeanor charges, with multiple businesses already brought to the attention of authorities. In addition, the mayor said he had authorized the Department of Water and Power to cut utilities for non-essential businesses that continued to operate.

Garcetti also said that the current "safer at home" should be expected to go into May, well beyond the current April 19 date.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusLos AngelesEric GarcettiMayor Garcetti
