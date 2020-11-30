Long Beach

Long Beach Mayor Proposes $5M Relief Fund For Restaurants, Breweries, Bars

In-person dining was cut off at restaurants last week due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

By City News Service

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia Monday proposed the creation of a $5 million relief fund to benefit restaurants, breweries and bars that have been closed or restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Restaurant, Brewery and Bar Resiliency Fund would be created through money the city expects to receive in a new federal coronavirus stimulus package.

"I spent four years waiting tables at local restaurants as a student at CSULB,'' Garcia said in a statement. ``That job got me through college and I know how painful and devastating these closures have been for our restaurants and bars. These small business owners are our neighbors and friends and we know that these closures have been horrific. As we work to reduce the spread of COVID-19 we are committed to helping them see this pandemic through and recover."

According to Garcia, the $5 million would start the effort, but the amount could be increased based on the amount of money the city receives.

The city council is expected to review the proposal Dec. 8.

