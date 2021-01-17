Garden Grove Police Lieutenant, 59, Dies From COVID-19 Complications

The Garden Grove Police Department announced that one of its lieutenants died Sunday at an area hospital from COVID-19 complications.

Lt. John Reynolds, 59, had been battling the virus since the end of November, according to Lt. Carl Whitney.

Reynolds was with the department for more than 25 years. Prior to joining the force, he was a probation officer with the Orange County Probation Department for nine years, Whitney said.

He was promoted to lieutenant in 2018 and was assigned as a watch commander. He was named "Man of The Year" by the Garden Grove Chamber of Commerce in 2019.

Reynolds is survived by his wife Jena, two adult daughters and his 18-month-old son, Whitney said.