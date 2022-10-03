Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California.

In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.

The quake occurred hours after an early morning magnitude-3.1 earthquake in the northeastern Orange County community of Yorba Linda. Weak to light shaking was reported at about 1:30 a.m. in Anaheim, Yorba Linda, Brea, Orange, Fullerton and other parts of Orange County

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

What to Keep in an Earthquake Emergency Kit