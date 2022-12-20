Magnitude-6.4 Earthquake, Aftershocks Strike Northern California

A magnitude-6.4 earthquake left tens of thousands of people without power early Tuesday and damaged homes and roads on the Northern California coast, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake was reported around 2:40 a.m. and was centered 22.7 miles southwest of the city of Eureka in Humboldt County, the USGS said. The initial quake was followed by several aftershocks, ranging in magnitude from 2.6 to 3.9.

No tsunami warning was issued.

This is a Humboldt Alert. Due to a large earthquake, widespread damages to roads and homes are reported throughout Humboldt County. Be prepared for aftershocks. Check gas and water lines for damages or leaks. Exercise caution if traveling.

To report a gas https://t.co/K3k1u4cH76 — HumCoSO (@HumCoSO) December 20, 2022

No serious injuries have been reported, but the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said the power is out across the county, with nearly 70,000 customers in the dark.

The county Office of Emergency Services also said there were reports of widespread damage to roads and homes and advised residents to check their gas and water lines for damage.

Road Closure: State Route 211 at Fernbridge, Humboldt County is CLOSED. The bridge is closed while we conduct safety inspections due to possible seismic damage. pic.twitter.com/601oOQRz2o — Caltrans District 1 (@CaltransDist1) December 20, 2022

The California Highway Patrol closed the Ferndale Bridge for possible structural damage. The bridge crosses the Eel River on Highway 211 just west of Highway 101. It was unclear when the bridge would reopen.

Caroline Titus tweeted video in her darkened Ferndale home of toppled furniture and smashed dishes.

"Our home is a 140-year-old Victorian. The north/south shaking is very evident in what fell," she tweeted.

“That was a big one,” she said in another tweet.

Our home is a 140-year-old Victorian. The north/south shaking is very evident in what fell. This was our coffee station. Sorry for dark video. Power still out. #ferndaleca #earthquake pic.twitter.com/md1WKCS58Z — Caroline Titus (@caroline95536) December 20, 2022

The earthquake came just days after a small magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area, waking up thousands of people before 4 a.m. Saturday and causing minor damage.

That earthquake was centered in El Cerrito, about a 16-mile drive to downtown San Francisco.