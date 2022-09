A magnitude 3.4 earthquake caused shaking early Tuesday in parts of Riverside County.

The quake was reported near Banning just before 5 a.m. The epicenter was 5.1 miles northeast of Banning and 8.9 miles northeast of Beaumont.

It was nearly 3 miles deep.

Shaking was reported in Banning, Idyllwild, Palm Springs, Hemet and other desert communities.

No injuries or damage were reported.