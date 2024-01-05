Earthquakes

Magnitude-4.1 earthquake in Lytle Creek shakes parts of Southern California

An earthquake in the mountains east of Los Angeles shakes several Southern California communities.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Widespread shaking was reported Friday following a magnitude-4.1 earthquake in the Lytle Creek area of San Bernardino County.

Lytle Creek is located in the San Gabriel Mountains in San Bernardino County. The quake was initially reported at magnitude-4.6, but later downgraded to 4.1

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Shaking was reported across a widespread area, including Long Beach, Carson and parts of the San Fernando Valley.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The quake was centered near the Cajon Pass where the San Andreas and San Jacinto earthquake faults come together. The area was the site of a magnitude-5.2 earthquake in 1970.

Refresh this page for updates.

This article tagged under:

Earthquakes
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us