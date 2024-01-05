Magnitude-4.1 earthquake in Lytle Creek shakes parts of Southern California

Widespread shaking was reported Friday following a magnitude-4.1 earthquake in the Lytle Creek area of San Bernardino County.

Lytle Creek is located in the San Gabriel Mountains in San Bernardino County. The quake was initially reported at magnitude-4.6, but later downgraded to 4.1

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Shaking was reported across a widespread area, including Long Beach, Carson and parts of the San Fernando Valley.

The quake was centered near the Cajon Pass where the San Andreas and San Jacinto earthquake faults come together. The area was the site of a magnitude-5.2 earthquake in 1970.

