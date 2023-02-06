It happened half a world away, but the magnitude-7.8 earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, killing thousands, could be an image of what Californians can expect for its own massive seismic event.

Southern California shares distinct similarities to the type of fault that moved and buildings that fell throughout much of Southern Turkey along the border of Syria. After one of the largest quakes to hit the region in more than a century, NBC4’s Conan Nolan spoke with seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones of Caltech and founder of the Dr. Lucy Jones Center for Science and Society about the seismic parallels of the two regions and what we hope to learn from this latest seismic calamity.

See the full interview above.