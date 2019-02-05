Stars Being Honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019

By Whitney Irick

Some would say you're not a star until you've got a star.

To receive a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame is to have one's legacy forever etched in the history of Hollywood.

From Oscar and Emmy-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson to Grammy-winning pop singer Pink, take a look below at the entertainers who received a star on the world famous sidewalk in 2019.

WireImage
Josh Gad, Rana Ghadban, Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jackie Tohn, Mayor Eric Garcetti, and Michael Schur pose as Kristen Bell And Idina Menzel Are Honored With Stars On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on November 19, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)
Getty Images
Idina Menzel (L) and Kristen Bell (C) are honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 19, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel are honored with Stars on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 19, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)
FilmMagic
Lina Wertmuller and family attend the ceremony honoring Lina Wertmuller with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 28, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
FilmMagic
Lina Wertmuller is honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 28, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Getty Images | Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: Renee Zellweger and Harry Connick Jr. attend a Ceremony Honoring Harry Connick Jr. With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame on October 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage,)
WireImage,
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: Harry Connick Jr., Jill Goodacre Connick, Georgia Connick, Charlotte Connick, Sarah Connick attend a Ceremony Honoring Harry Connick Jr. With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame on October 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage,)
WireImage,
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: Harry Connick Jr. Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame on October 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage,)
WireImage,
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: Renee Zellweger and Harry Connick Jr. attend a Ceremony Honoring Harry Connick Jr. With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame on October 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage,)
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Wendy Williams attends the ceremony honoring her with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on October 17, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)
Getty Images
David Foster, Emilio Estefan, L.A. Reid, guest, Tommy Mottola and Rodney Jerkins attend ceremony honoring Tommy Mottola with the 2,676th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 10, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Tommy Mottola attends ceremony honoring him with the 2,676th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 10, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
WireImage
Tommy Mottola and Thalia attend a Ceremony Honoring Tommy Mottola With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on October 10, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)
Getty Images
Tyler Perry (L) and Idris Elba attend as Tyler Perry is honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 01, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Getty Images
(L-R) Crystal Fox, Idris Elba, Tyler Perry and Kerry Washington attend Tyler Perry being honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 01, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Tyler Perry is honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 01, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Terrence Howard signs autographs at a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Terrence Howard appears at a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Los Angeles.
FilmMagic
Terrence Howard, Mira Pak, Qirin Love Howard and Hero Howard attend the ceremony honoring Terrence Howard with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
WireImage
General view at Terrence Howard being Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on September 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
FilmMagic
A general view of atmosphere at the ceremony honoring Judith Light with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on September 12, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Getty Images
Judith Light and cast members of "Transparent" pose as Judith Light is Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on September 12, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
WireImage
Actress Judith Light is honored with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 12, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images
The family of the late American soul singer Jackie Wilson, who died at 49 in January 1984, pose for a photo as his star is unveiled at a ceremony in Hollywood, Calif., on Sept. 4, 2019.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images
A star bearing the name of American soul music icon Jackie Wilson is unveiled at a ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sept. 4, 2019, in Hollywood, Calif.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images
A star is unveiled during a ceremony on Hollywood's Walk of Fame for the late American soul singer Jackie Wilson, as his children and Motown icons Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson, Mary Wilson and Marshall Thompson look on, in Hollywood, Calif., Sept. 4, 2019.
PRNewsFoto/Greater Philadelphia Tourism Marketing Corporation, R. Kennedy for GPTMC
John Wilson speaks during a Walk of Fame star unveiling ceremony for his late father and American soul music legend Jackie Wilson, in Hollywood, Calif., on Sept. 4, 2019.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images
Marshall Thompson, the last surviving member of the Chi-Lites, speaks as a star is unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for the late American soul singer Jackie Wilson, who died at 49 in January 1984. The star-unveiling ceremony was attended by Wilson's family as well as the likes of Motown icons Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson and Mary Wilson, in Hollywood, Calif., on Sept. 4, 2019.
Getty | Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 29: Ennis Howard Plemons attends the ceremony honoring mom Kirsten Dunst With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on August 29, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Kirsten Dunst and goddaughter attend the ceremony honoring Kirsten Dunst with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 29, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
FilmMagic
HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 29: Ennis Howard Plemons attends the ceremony honoring Kirsten Dunst With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on August 29, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
FilmMagic
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst attend the ceremony honoring Kirsten Dunst with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 29, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
FilmMagic
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Kirsten Dunst is honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 29, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro kisses the Mexican flag as he poses atop his new star following a ceremony honoring him at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
Detail of the star of Guillermo del Toro following a ceremony honoring him with a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
Rana Ghadban, from left, Lana Del Rey, Guillermo del Toro, J.J. Abrams, Mitch O'Farrell, Donelle Dadigan and Vin Di Bona unveil a star during a ceremony honoring del Toro at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
Guillermo del Toro poses on his new star following a ceremony honoring him at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Getty Images
Stacy Keach, wife Malgosia Tomassi Keach and family members attend his being honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 31, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
WireImage
Stacy Keach and wife Malgosia Tomassi Keach pose as Stacy Keach is Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on July 31, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
FilmMagic
Stacy Keach is honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 31, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
Producer-director Kenny Ortega speaks at the ceremony honoring him with a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
Gary Marsh, from left, Kathy Najimy, Kenny Ortega and Jennifer Grey pose with a star miniaturette at the ceremony honoring Ortega with a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
Actress Jennifer Grey, left, and producer-director Kenny Ortega dance during a ceremony honoring Ortega with a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Getty Images
Chef Guy Fieri who was honored with the 2,664th Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, in Hollywood, California.
Getty Images
Chef Guy Fieri who was honored with the 2,664th Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, in Hollywood, California.
WireImage
(L-R) Ryder Fieri, Hunter Fieri, Matthew McConaughey, Guy Fieri, Kathleen Finch and Leron Gubler attend a Ceremony honoring Guy Fieri With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame on May 22, 2019, in Hollywood, California.
SHUTTERSTOCK
Actress Anne Hathaway poses atop her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame following a ceremony in her honor on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
NBC 6, Fort Lauderdale Police
Actress Anne Hathaway, right, and her husband Adam Shulman pose atop her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame following a ceremony on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Fiscalía de Tabasco
Actress Anne Hathaway, center, writer/director Dee Rees, left, and actress Awkwafina, right, pose atop Hathaway's new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame following a ceremony on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Lucy Liu and her son Rockwell Lloyd Liu attend a ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on May 1, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)n
Getty Images
(L-R) Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, Demi Moore and Cameron Diaz attend a ceremony honoring Liu with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on May 1, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Lucy Liu attends a ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on May 1, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
WireImage
Seth MacFarlane Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on April 23, 2019, in Hollywood, California.
WireImage
Seth MacFarlane Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on April 23, 2019, in Hollywood, California.
Visit California
Members of the hip-hop group Cypress Hill Senen "Sen Dog" Reyes, Lawrence "DJ Muggs" Muggerud, Eric "Bobo" Correa and Louis "B-Real" Freese are honored with star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Tom Hanks, right, and Rita Wilson attend a ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, March 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
EFE
Rita Wilson receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 29, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Getty Images
(L-R) Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Jon Huertas, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, and Susan Kelechi Watson attend a ceremony honoring Mandy Moore with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on March 25, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Mandy Moore is honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on March 25, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Getty Images
(L-R) Adam Shankman, Mandy Moore, and Shane West attend a ceremony honoring Mandy Moore with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on March 25, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
FilmMagic
Alvin & The Chipmunks attend the ceremony honoring them as they celebrate 60th Anniversary with Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 14, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
FilmMagic via Getty Images
Alvin & The Chipmunks attend the ceremony honoring them as they celebrate 60th Anniversary with Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 14, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Courtesy of Steve Guevara
Alvin & The Chipmunks attend the ceremony honoring them as they celebrate 60th Anniversary with Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 14, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Telemundo
Pink is honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on Feb. 05, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
AFP/Getty Images
Recording artist Pink poses with her husband Carey and two children on her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star at a ceremony in Hollywood, California, on Feb. 5, 2019.
Getty Images
Actress Taraji P. Henson poses during a ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
Mitch O'Farrell, from right, John Singleton, Taraji P. Henson, Mary J. Blige and Rana Ghadban unveil a star at a ceremony honoring Henson with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Los Angeles.

