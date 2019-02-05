Stars Being Honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019

Some would say you're not a star until you've got a star.



To receive a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame is to have one's legacy forever etched in the history of Hollywood.



From Oscar and Emmy-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson to Grammy-winning pop singer Pink, take a look below at the entertainers who received a star on the world famous sidewalk in 2019.