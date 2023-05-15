Koreatown Dance Studio Teaches K-Pop Fans to Move like BTS, Blackpink

The soaring popularity of K-pop music across the globe is leading to an increasing demand for fans to dance like their favorite K-Pop Bands, including BTS and Blackpink.

As some universities across the U.S. are offering K-Pop dance courses, dance studios in Southern California are bustling with K-pop dancers.

One of the studios is Rūts Dance Studio in the heart of Koreatown, which is offering affordable K-Pop dance classes as well as other courses on popular dance forms.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The owners, Diny and Eileen Kim, are experienced professional dancers, who have worked with BTS, Blackpink and other popular K-Pop groups. Eileen recently participated in the Coachella performances as part of Blackpink’s dance troupe.

K-Pop dance classes and rates are available on the dance studio’s website as well as on its social media page.