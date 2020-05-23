Local Design Firm Working on Protective Suit for Concerts and Clubbing

It looks like a space suit with a tight helmet, filtration system and LED lighting accents. But this suit could be the future for big events like concerts or even clubbing during the coronavirus pandemic.

With many concerts and big events being postponed or even canceled, a local design firm has set out to create a wearable, technology driven personal coronavirus protection suit. They hope this will get crowds back in clubs and venues so they can socialize without social distancing.

"Micrashell is a solution for bringing people together safety," said Miguel Risueno, head of inventions for Production Club. "It's a half suit that kind of takes your safety and your security in terms of being close to airborne particles or viruses to the next level."

Production Club is a creative studio that designs stages and experiences for clients in gaming, technology and music. Risueno who goes by Mike 808 said the idea for the suit was pitched when trying to think of ways to help the industry.

"How can we bring events, how can we bring socialization back in?" said Risueno. "How can we help the industry not die?"

He said the brainstorming really began after seeing beaches full of spring breakers.

"We said we still need to find a solution because people are still going out," said Risuneo. "People are still going to party and still skipping social distance measures."

The suit is designed for partying and safety. It includes a N95 filter as well as snap-in canisters for drinking and vaping.

"It's another thing you don't need to remove the helmet for, because if you remove the helmet and the shield you are now compromised," said Risueno.

As big venues try and figure out what concerts look like moving forward, Risueno said selling less tickets, to allow for more distance between people, could mean only an elite group will only be able to go.

"With our solution we are trying to make space available for everyone because our solution depends on your own footprint rather than distancing yourself."

Risueno said the idea is that you would rent the suit from the venue then the venue would be responsible for sanitizing the suit after each use.

"We need to make sure that people want to wear it and they feel good about wearing it," said Risueno. "So it's a little bit more of a fashion piece rather than something that looks like a medical device."

With a patent pending, Production Club hopes to have an actual prototype soon, in part because "micrashell" uses established components. And in spite of all the technology involved, Risueno said it's all about the person inside of the suit.

"The most exciting part is being able to have a deeper more emotional, physical connection with the people around you."