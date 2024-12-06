Naked man arrested in Newbury Park accused of killing teenager

One man was in custody in connection to the death of a teenager in Newbury Park, police said Thursday.

Officers responded to a call around 8:03 p.m. in the 400 block of Jeanne Court.

A teenager died after suffering from blunt force trauma, according to Ashley Barrios with the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

Both the suspected attacker and victim are believed to have known each other, police said.

The suspect, described as a male in his 20s, was naked at the time of his arrest on the Newbury Park High School football field.

Hundreds of students were on campus for a scrimmage game during the arrest. The school campus was put on a soft lockdown.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

This is a developing story, refresh for details.