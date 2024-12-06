Ventura County

Naked man arrested in Newbury Park accused of killing teenager

By Missael Soto

NBC Universal, Inc.

One man was in custody in connection to the death of a teenager in Newbury Park, police said Thursday.

Officers responded to a call around 8:03 p.m. in the 400 block of Jeanne Court.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

A teenager died after suffering from blunt force trauma, according to Ashley Barrios with the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

Both the suspected attacker and victim are believed to have known each other, police said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The suspect, described as a male in his 20s, was naked at the time of his arrest on the Newbury Park High School football field.

Hundreds of students were on campus for a scrimmage game during the arrest. The school campus was put on a soft lockdown.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Orange County 4 hours ago

Police search for man accused of stabbing, attempted carjacking in Laguna Niguel

Los Angeles 5 hours ago

Reporter relieved as LAPD photo lawsuits dismissed

This is a developing story, refresh for details.

This article tagged under:

Ventura County
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us