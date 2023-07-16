South Los Angeles

1 dead, 4 wounded in South LA quintuple shooting

By City News Service

Five people were shot, one fatally, Saturday in South Los Angeles.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of E. 115th Street, near the corner of Willowbrook Avenue and Imperial Highway, according to Los Angeles police Officer Warren Moore.

A 31-year-old man died at the scene, Moore said. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The wounded included a 23-year-old man, a 27-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man, who drove himself to a hospital. The other three were taken to a hospital by ambulance, Moore said.

A motive for the shootings was unknown. However, the LAPD will examine whether the shootings were gang-related.

There was no suspect information available.

