1 dead, suspects still at large in Banning homicide

Police are searching for two suspects in connection to a homicide that took place early Sunday morning in Banning.

Officers were called to the 5000 block of West Wilson Street to a rollover traffic collision at around 2:55 a.m. They discovered two occupants inside the vehicle, one male and one female.

The male driver had suffered a gunshot wound and both occupants were transported to a local hospital. The driver, identified as 33-year-old Ivan Topete, succumbed to his injuries.

The Banning Police Investigations Bureau investigated the shooting scene in the 600 block of West King Street.

Investigators identified the homicide suspects as 37-year-old Viviana Maldonado and 30-year-old Angel De Jesus Barreras, both Banning residents. The suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the suspects' whereabouts is urged to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at 951-922-3170.