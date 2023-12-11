Hollywood

1 hospitalized in wrong-way crash on 101 Freeway in Hollywood

At least one person was hospitalized following the early morning crash in Hollywood.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A wrong-way driver caused a crash involving at least six vehicles early Monday morning on the 101 Freeway in Hollywood.

The crash was reported at aobut 2 a.m. when a car traveling northbound in southbound lanes collided with other vehicles in a crash that left at least one person hospitalized. Details about that person's condition were not immediately available.

Witnesses told the California Highway Patrol that the wrong-way driver entered the freeway on the Sunset Boulevard exit ramp.

The crash left debris scattered across several freeway lanes. Traffic was stopped just north of Gower Street for the crash investigation and cleanup. The road reopened at about 3:30 a.m.

