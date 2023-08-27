Rowland Heights

1 killed, 1 wounded at Rowland Heights shooting

By City News Service

A person is in custody Sunday in connection with a shooting in Rowland Heights that left one man dead and another in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Sierra Leone Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported. 

Deputies dispatched to the location discovered two shooting victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics rushed the second victim to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. 

A suspect was arrested and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

There was no other information available.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

This article tagged under:

Rowland Heights
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us