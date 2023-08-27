1 killed, 1 wounded at Rowland Heights shooting

A person is in custody Sunday in connection with a shooting in Rowland Heights that left one man dead and another in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Sierra Leone Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

Deputies dispatched to the location discovered two shooting victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics rushed the second victim to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

A suspect was arrested and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

There was no other information available.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.