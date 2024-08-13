1 person killed after car crashes into backyard in Mission Hills

A person died after a car crashed into the backyard of a home in Mission Hills Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident was reported at around 11 p.m. on the 10000 block of N. Burnet Avenue.

The car crashed off the 118 Freeway and down into an embankment before landing in the backyard.

One person was pronounced dead while two other passengers left the scene, CHP said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

It was not clear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.