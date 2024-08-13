CHP

1 person killed after car crashes into backyard in Mission Hills

One person was pronounced dead while two other passengers left the scene, CHP said.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A person died after a car crashed into the backyard of a home in Mission Hills Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The incident was reported at around 11 p.m. on the 10000 block of N. Burnet Avenue. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The car crashed off the 118 Freeway and down into an embankment before landing in the backyard.

One person was pronounced dead while two other passengers left the scene, CHP said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

It was not clear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

CHP
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us