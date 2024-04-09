$10,000 reward offered in Pomona playground fire

Pomona police are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who helps lead to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for setting a playground in Pomona on fire.

The fire was reported on April 7 at around 11:12 p.m. at Montvue Park, police said.

“When officers arrived, they found the playground engulfed in flames,” said police.

Police said the fire caused extensive damage to the playground, making it unusable.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pomona Police Department at 909-622-1241 or email ppdmedia@pomonaca.gov