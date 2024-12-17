2 children, 3 adults hopsitalized after school bus and SUV crash in Orange

Two children and three adults were hospitalized Monday after a school bus and SUV crashed in the city of Orange, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The crash was reported on Santiago Canyon Road shortly after 3 p.m., OCFA said. Witnesses reported seeing the driver of a Kia cross the double-sided lanes into oncoming traffic and crashing head-on into a school bus carrying children.

As a result of the crash, a total of five people were hospitalized. Among those who were taken to the hospital were the drivers of both vehicles involved in the crash. OCFA said those who were hospitalized were in serious but stable condition.

Orange Unified School District confirmed it was one of their school buses that was involved in the crash. It is unclear how many children were in the school bus and how old they were.

The investigation is ongoing.