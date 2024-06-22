El Segundo

2 killed, 2 injured in crash near LAX

According to reports from the scene, both vehicles overturned after the crash.

By City News Service

Getty Images

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on the 105 Freeway Saturday in El Segundo near Los Angeles International Airport.

California Highway Patrol officers responded at approximately 2:56 a.m. to the westbound freeway and the Nash Street off-ramp where they learned one of the vehicles flew off the off-ramp and crashed into another vehicle on the LAX FedEx Air Freight employee parking lot, CHP Officer Sergio Garcia told City News Service.

Two victims, whose gender, age or names were not  known, were pronounced dead at the scene, Garcia said.

Two other victims were taken to a hospital in unknown conditions.

