2 pharmacies in San Fernando Valley targeted in smash-and-grab robberies

Two pharmacies in the San Fernando Valley were targeted in smash and grab robberies early Monday.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call at approximately 3:10 a.m. at Miracle Pharmacy located on 7418 Foothill Blvd. in Tujunga.

Police believe the burglary crew is the same one that has been committing smash and grab robberies in the San Fernando Valley and other nearby cities. Data show at least 13 break-ins in the San Fernando Valley in October alone, including the ones Monday morning.

They break through security gates if they have them and smash the front door. They go inside the business and grab the cash register and pharmaceuticals, LAPD said.

It was not immediately clear what was taken.

The call of a second robbery came in at approximately 3:20 a.m. at 6253 Foothill Blvd.

Police believe there are four people involved in the burglaries, wearing dark clothing, masks and driving a black SUV.

“They normally commit these crimes until about 5 a.m. and work their way east,” LAPD said.